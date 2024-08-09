Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 33.86 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.33.8627.865.73-2.082.13-0.78-0.36-3.070.43-2.90