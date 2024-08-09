Business Standard
Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 33.86 crore
Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.8627.86 22 OPM %5.73-2.08 -PBDT2.13-0.78 LP PBT-0.36-3.07 88 NP0.43-2.90 LP
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

