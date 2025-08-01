Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 8.72% to Rs 124.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1183.10960.40 23 OPM %11.9616.06 -PBDT181.40197.30 -8 PBT168.00184.10 -9 NP124.60136.50 -9

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 332.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the June 2025 quarter

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Global standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

