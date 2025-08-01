Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India declined 8.72% to Rs 124.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 1183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1183.10960.40 23 OPM %11.9616.06 -PBDT181.40197.30 -8 PBT168.00184.10 -9 NP124.60136.50 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content