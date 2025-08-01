Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 332.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.40% to Rs 556.83 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 332.90% to Rs 23.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 556.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 533.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales556.83533.37 4 OPM %11.827.07 -PBDT57.1129.06 97 PBT35.878.09 343 NP23.295.38 333
