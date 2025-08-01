HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.88% to Rs 27.91 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 58.33% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.88% to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.9118.02 55 OPM %9.326.71 -PBDT1.881.19 58 PBT1.741.09 60 NP1.330.84 58
