Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 940.23 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 3.92% to Rs 55.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 940.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 888.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales940.23888.78 6 OPM %9.549.58 -PBDT82.5880.02 3 PBT73.3771.82 2 NP55.1653.08 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content