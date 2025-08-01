Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Heads UP Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 11.50 crore

Net profit of Heads UP Ventures reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.500 0 OPM %18.780 -PBDT2.91-0.23 LP PBT2.91-0.23 LP NP2.91-0.23 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

