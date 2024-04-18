Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Euro Recovers From Multi-Month Low Against Dollar But Momentum Fades

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Euro loses steam during the European hours on Thursday after having recovered significantly from a five and half month low against the dollar earlier in the week. Pull back in dollar index futures from recent rally supported the single common currency. Possibility of a near term rate cut by ECB is adding pressure on the euro although European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde hinted on Wednesday that it was too early for the ECB to review its 2% inflation target because its fight to rein in price growth was not over yet. This could keep the euro supported. EURUSD is currently trading at $1.0698, almost flat on the day after having hit a low of $1.0629 this week. Meanwhile, data today showed Euro area current account surplus decreased to a 3-month low in February. The current account surplus dropped to EUR 29.0 billion in February from EUR 39.0 billion in January. This was the lowest surplus since November last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon