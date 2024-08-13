Housing & Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 25.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 crore

Net profit of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose 25.15% to Rs 557.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 445.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 2188.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1842.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2188.351842.6197.8696.74686.66600.24684.70597.76557.75445.65