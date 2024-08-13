M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 3.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 378.04 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 3.83% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 378.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 364.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.378.04364.5419.3417.9564.1361.0842.1240.2530.1129.00