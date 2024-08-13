Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 74.36 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 74.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.3670.39 6 OPM %8.699.15 -PBDT3.052.96 3 PBT0.620.43 44 NP0.260.08 225
