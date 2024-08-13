Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.98% to Rs 313.16 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 55.69% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 313.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.