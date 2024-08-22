Varroc Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024. Elgi Equipments Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Varroc Engineering Ltd soared 13.34% to Rs 607.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17540 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 7.66% to Rs 681.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10982 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd spiked 7.05% to Rs 571.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12094 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd jumped 6.49% to Rs 813.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67922 shares in the past one month.

Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup spurt 6.00% to Rs 1855. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 581 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News