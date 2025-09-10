Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Huhtamaki India CFO Jagdish Agarwal resigns

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Huhtamaki India announced the resignation of Jagdish Agarwal from the position of executive director & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Agarwal has stepped down to pursue professional opportunities outside the company. His last working day with Huhtamaki India will be 1 December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Huhtamaki India is India's leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable, flexible, and innovative solutions in packaging and labelling products.

The companys net profit surged 123.7% to Rs 26.15 crore in Q1 CY25 as against Rs 11.69 crore reported in Q4 CY24. Despite the profit surge, total revenue from operations dipped 1.48% to Rs 609.93 crore in Q1 CY25 from Rs 619.11 crore posted in Q4 CY24.

 

Shares of Huhtamaki India rose 0.69% to Rs 234.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

