Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 214.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 604.93 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India rose 214.01% to Rs 36.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 604.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 634.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales604.93634.67 -5 OPM %9.172.85 -PBDT61.9826.51 134 PBT49.1714.32 243 NP36.7711.71 214
