Wednesday, August 26, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

US Visa Application PauseLong-term SIP InvestmentIndia Monsoon Rainfall DeficitGold-Silver PriceHighest FD RatesCement Stock in FocusVarun Beverages ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026IRCTC Survey
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscribed 50.76 times

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscribed 50.76 times

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 92.10 crore shares as against 1.84 crore shares on offer.

Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 92,10,86,326 shares as against 1,84,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 19.31 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue by the company as well as offer for sale by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises issue of new equity shares of Rs 5 each aggregating to Rs 60 crore and the offer for sale comprise sale of 1,42,89,450 equity shares of Rs 5 each. The entire offer for sale is by promoters.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company will utilize Rs 16 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, Rs 29.966 crore towards funding capital expenditure requirement of the company for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit I. The balance is towards general corporate purposes.Post-expansion, the estimated installed capacity at Shirwal, Pithampur Unit-I and Kavathe is expected to increase by 45.00%, 83.08% and 41.25 % respectively, subject to timely commissioning.

Ahead of the IPO, Hy-Tech Engineers on Friday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 40.72 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 76.83 lakh shares at Rs 53 each to 8 anchor investors.

Also Read

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

German chipmaker Infineon takes Bengaluru office on ₹750 crore lease deal

Home registrations, Home sales,

Premiumisation to drive 8-11% growth in home sales value in FY27: Icra

Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon weighs InvIT route to monetise its renewable power assets

India Monsoon Rainfall Deficit 2026: IMD Rainfall Data

India's monsoon rainfall 13% below normal; 14 states record deficits

closeup-shot-person-thinking-buying-selling-house

PMAY 2.0 Home Loan Subsidy-How to Apply Online, Track Application and Save Lakhs

Hy-Tech Engineers, promoted by Hemant Tukaram Mondkar, a technocrat, is an engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of hydraulic fittings catering to diverse industrial applications, with over four decades of operational experience in the hydraulics industry. Its product portfolio comprises standard hydraulic fittings viz. DIN-metric fittings, JIC flared and flareless fittings, O-Ring Face Seal (ORFS) fittings and conversion fittings, as well as fittings customized to customer specifications.

The company caters to diverse application needs across industries such as construction machinery, automotive, farming machinery, injection moulding machines and hydraulic systems. In addition, it has obtained certification which enables it to cater to sectors such as railways and defence, thereby expanding its addressable market.

In FY26, construction machinery contributed 22.94% to sales from operations, followed by farming at 22.83%, automotive at 9.05%, hydraulic systems at 5.09%, injection moulding machines at 3.98%, IPE & Railways at 1.45% and parking systems at 0.29%, while other segments accounted for 34.37%. Domestic sales contributed 70.63% of revenue from operations, compared with 71.70% in FY25, while overseas sales accounted for the remaining 29.37%, up from 28.30% in FY25.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.59 crore and sales of Rs 189.40 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slips 183 points, Nifty slips below 24,250 as IT stocks drag

Sensex slips 183 points, Nifty slips below 24,250 as IT stocks drag

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.47%

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Board of Mold-Tek Packaging appoints directors

Board of Mold-Tek Packaging appoints directors

KPIGreen achieves highest energized capacity of 630+ MW DC in Jun-Aug quarter

KPIGreen achieves highest energized capacity of 630+ MW DC in Jun-Aug quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 5:16 PM IST