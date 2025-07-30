Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 613.62 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 613.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 413.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales613.62413.88 48 OPM %10.901.42 -PBDT54.004.17 1195 PBT24.30-19.32 LP NP12.68-16.76 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 217.49% in the June 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 11.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 46.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 46.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon