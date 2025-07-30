Tips Music standalone net profit rises 5.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 88.07 croreNet profit of Tips Music rose 5.23% to Rs 45.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales88.0773.92 19 OPM %64.1873.55 -PBDT62.1558.87 6 PBT61.5358.32 6 NP45.8443.56 5
