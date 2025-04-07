Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India introduces new EX variant in the EXTER Hy CNG Duo

Hyundai Motor India introduces new EX variant in the EXTER Hy CNG Duo

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India introduced a new EX variant in the EXTER Hy CNG Duo lineup. Designed for Gen MZ customers, the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo offers customers an affordable and efficient bi-fuel option. The EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant is a perfect combination of Hyundai's renowned design, trust, innovation and performance. The Hyundai EX Hy-CNG Duo is tailored to provide exceptional driving experience to the customers, who don't want to compromise on style and efficiency.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience. With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai's signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency. As we continue to expand our green mobility portfolio, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and value-driven solutions to our customers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Utkarsh SFB posts 7% YoY rise in loan book in Q4; total deposits at Rs 21,566 crore

Utkarsh SFB posts 7% YoY rise in loan book in Q4; total deposits at Rs 21,566 crore

Volumes soar at Cyient Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Cyient Ltd counter

Zomato slides as COO for food delivery Rinshul Chandra resigns

Zomato slides as COO for food delivery Rinshul Chandra resigns

Tata Motors shares crash as Jaguar Land Rover halts US shipments

Tata Motors shares crash as Jaguar Land Rover halts US shipments

Atishay wins order from State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha

Atishay wins order from State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon