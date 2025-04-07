Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Cyient Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Cyient Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24497 shares

Shriram Finance Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 April 2025.

Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24497 shares. The stock lost 5.28% to Rs.1,098.80. Volumes stood at 39660 shares in the last session.

Shriram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92469 shares. The stock dropped 7.75% to Rs.602.80. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17167 shares. The stock lost 0.28% to Rs.1,153.95. Volumes stood at 6361 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 2,880 pts lower at 72,480; BSE m-cap drops by ₹20 trn intra-day

Amura Marketing Technologies

Amura Marketing Technologies: Cracking the Code of Martech with the Right Storytelling & Tools

metals

Why are metal stocks falling? Lloyds Metals, SAIL, HZL, Nalco dip up to 18%

Exports, Export

India's exports to US may decline by $5.76 bn due to high tariffs: GTRI

Liu He

Princeling under scanner: Why is China probing a former vice-premier's son?

Siemens Ltd notched up volume of 1.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31289 shares. The stock slipped 38.76% to Rs.3,025.00. Volumes stood at 23576 shares in the last session.

Tata Steel Ltd registered volume of 52.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.68% to Rs.126.85. Volumes stood at 30.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zomato slides as COO for food delivery Rinshul Chandra resigns

Zomato slides as COO for food delivery Rinshul Chandra resigns

Tata Motors shares crash as Jaguar Land Rover halts US shipments

Tata Motors shares crash as Jaguar Land Rover halts US shipments

Atishay wins order from State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha

Atishay wins order from State Health Assurance Society, Government of Odisha

Federal Bank slumps after ED Shalini Warrier resigns

Federal Bank slumps after ED Shalini Warrier resigns

Sensex nosedive 2,932; metal shares tumble for 3rd day; VIX spurts 56.10%

Sensex nosedive 2,932; metal shares tumble for 3rd day; VIX spurts 56.10%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon