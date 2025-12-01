Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor India sells 66,840 units in Nov'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 66,840 units in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India achieved total monthly sales of 66,840 units in November 2025 thereby registering YOY growth of 9.1%. This includes monthly domestic sales of 50,340 units and exports of 16,500 units.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE bolstered HMIL's SUV contribution clocking bookings of more than 32,000 units within a month of its launch

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

