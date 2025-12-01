Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tex-RAMPS: A Rs 305-Crore Boost to Power India's Textile Innovation and Global Competitiveness (2025-31)

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

The government has approved the Rs 305 crore Tex-RAMPS scheme to promote research and innovation in the textiles sector. The Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) plan will be implemented during 2025-31.

The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period FY2025-26 to FY 2030-31, is co-terminus with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles. The scheme brings together research, data, and innovation to empower India's textile sector and position the nation as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

