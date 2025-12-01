Tex-RAMPS: A Rs 305-Crore Boost to Power India's Textile Innovation and Global Competitiveness (2025-31)

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 305 crore for the period FY2025-26 to FY 2030-31, is co-terminus with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles. The scheme brings together research, data, and innovation to empower India's textile sector and position the nation as a global leader in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.
