I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.62% to Rs 222.43 croreNet profit of I K F Finance rose 31.86% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.62% to Rs 222.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.43161.63 38 OPM %72.2776.35 -PBDT61.5847.13 31 PBT61.0446.30 32 NP45.4934.50 32
