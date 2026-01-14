Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 9.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 5685.30 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 9.06% to Rs 658.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 724.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 5685.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5045.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5685.305045.17 13 OPM %15.0219.07 -PBDT869.75960.11 -9 PBT869.75960.11 -9 NP658.76724.38 -9

