ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 5136.09 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 28.72% to Rs 747.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 580.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 5136.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4503.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5136.094503.88 14 OPM %19.1017.11 -PBDT993.71773.99 28 PBT993.71773.99 28 NP747.08580.37 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content