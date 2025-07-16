HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 14539.42 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 14.49% to Rs 548.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 478.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 14539.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12548.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14539.4212548.42 16 OPM %3.022.48 -PBDT603.80400.78 51 PBT603.80400.78 51 NP548.35478.97 14
