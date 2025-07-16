ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 34.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 8503.19 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 34.17% to Rs 300.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 224.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 8503.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7874.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8503.197874.66 8 OPM %2.500.43 -PBDT390.14271.02 44 PBT390.14271.02 44 NP300.99224.34 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content