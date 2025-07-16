Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 207.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.96% to Rs 2.76 croreNet profit of Kretto Syscon rose 207.35% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 167.96% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.761.03 168 OPM %69.5755.34 -PBDT2.100.68 209 PBT2.090.68 207 NP2.090.68 207
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content