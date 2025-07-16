Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 17.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.65% to Rs 199.63 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India declined 17.79% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 199.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales199.63211.58 -6 OPM %6.757.71 -PBDT15.7318.35 -14 PBT11.8914.61 -19 NP8.9210.85 -18
