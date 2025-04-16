Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Lombard slides as Q4 PAT decline 2% YoY to Rs 510 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/share

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declined 1.28% to Rs 1,798.05 after the company's net profit slipped 1.90% to Rs 509.59 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 519.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, total income jumped 13.27% to Rs 5,851.17 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,165.35 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross premium income for the March quarter grew 10.2% YoY to Rs 6,903.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 668.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, reflecting a decline of 4.24% from Rs 697.79 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

 

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company was at Rs 6,211 crore in Q4 FY25, up 2.3% from Rs 6,073 crore in Q4 FY24. This growth was higher than the industry growth of 1.7%.

The combined ratio stood at 102.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 102.3% reported in the same period a year ago.

Capital gains were at Rs 6 crore in Q4 FY25, tumbled 96.15% as against Rs 156 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 14.5% in the 31 March 2025, compared to 17.8% reported in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit increased 30.7% to Rs 2,508 crore on 16.07% increase in total income to Rs 2,29,366 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The combined ratio was at 102.8% for FY2025 compared to 103.3% for FY2024. Excluding the impact of CAT losses of Rs 94 crore in FY2025 and Rs 137 crore in FY2024.

For FY25, ICICI Lombards Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) rose 8.3% to Rs 26,833 crore, outpacing the industry growth of 6.2%.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders upon approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is one of the leading and established private sector general insurance companies in India. It offers a well-diversified range of products and risk management solutions through multiple distribution channels.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

