Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 335.25 crore

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 116.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 335.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 498.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 448.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 968.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales335.25284.87 18 968.70828.00 17 OPM %10.8620.65 -6.91-9.83 - PBDT-19.3320.12 PL -122.11-359.03 66 PBT-116.91-5.30 -2106 -340.43-466.06 27 NP-116.91-19.02 -515 -498.37-448.79 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of UCO Bank approves equity capital raising plan of Rs 2700 cr in FY26

Board of UCO Bank approves equity capital raising plan of Rs 2700 cr in FY26

Board of Vimta Labs approves foray into Biologics Contract Research and Development

Board of Vimta Labs approves foray into Biologics Contract Research and Development

Board of Greenply Industries approves further investment in Greenply Samet

Board of Greenply Industries approves further investment in Greenply Samet

Board of Nippon Life India Asset Mgt. recommends final dividend

Board of Nippon Life India Asset Mgt. recommends final dividend

Bio Green Papers concludes rights issue of Rs 49.25 cr

Bio Green Papers concludes rights issue of Rs 49.25 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon