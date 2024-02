Powered by Capital Market - Live News

IDFC First Bank has allotted 13,61,185 equity shares under ESOS on 26 February 2024. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹ 70,68,08,89,400/- comprising of 7,06,80,88,940 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to ₹70,69,45,01,250/- comprising of 7,06,94,50,125 equity shares of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up.