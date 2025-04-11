Friday, April 11, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIP growth softens to 2.9% in February, manufacturing expansion slows

IIP growth softens to 2.9% in February, manufacturing expansion slows

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Indias industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), eased to 2.9% in February 2025 compared to same month last year. This marks the lowest level in seven months. The annual gain stood at 5.01% in January, according to data released from the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday. Data showed that manufacturing, which has the highest weight in the IIP, recorded 2.9% growth, compared to 5.5% in January. Mining index rose 1.6% while Electricity output rose around 3.60% on year ago basis. In the April-February period, the IIP grew 4.1%, down from 6% rise recorded in the year-ago period. On a monthly basis, the mining, manufacturing and electricity output fell by 5.80%, 6.80% and 3.90% respectively. The IIP also fell around 6.40% in February compared to January this year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

