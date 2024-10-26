Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 71.62% in the September 2024 quarter

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit declines 71.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 21.76% to Rs 8957.02 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank declined 71.62% to Rs 211.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 746.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.76% to Rs 8957.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7356.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income8957.027356.27 22 OPM %29.9940.49 -PBDT245.09982.82 -75 PBT245.09982.82 -75 NP211.94746.85 -72

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

