GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.55%, up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 1.55%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2895.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.98% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 17% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2895.2, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25197.3. The Sensex is at 82226.93, up 0.54%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added around 2.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 95.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

