Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3391.5, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 4.24% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3391.5, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25197.3. The Sensex is at 82226.93, up 0.54%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 11.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26760.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3392.1, up 0.85% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 17.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 4.24% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 48.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 0.26%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

