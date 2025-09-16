Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.08, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.08, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 25197.3. The Sensex is at 82226.93, up 0.54%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has gained around 1.74% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 623.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 580.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 59.26, up 1.59% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 27.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for fifth session

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon