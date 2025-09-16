Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.8, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 5.89% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.8, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 8.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9891, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.11, up 0.01% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 0.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 5.89% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

