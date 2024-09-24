IEX tumbles on market coupling buzz

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) slumped 10.30% to Rs 214.60, triggered by the media reports suggesting that the government is considering implementing market coupling for power exchanges in the country.

The Power Ministry has reportedly requested the Grid Controller of India (Grid-India) to expedite the completion of a pilot study on market coupling. If implemented, this new model could have a profound impact on the Indian power market.

Market coupling is a mechanism that aggregates buy and sell bids from all power exchanges in India, leading to a unified market clearing price (MCP). This could potentially streamline the power trading process and ensure a more efficient allocation of electricity resources.