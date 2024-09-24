Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TruCap Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TruCap Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Signet Industries Ltd, Barak Valley Cements Ltd, Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd and XT Global Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2024.
TruCap Finance Ltd crashed 11.31% to Rs 32.22 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Signet Industries Ltd lost 7.64% to Rs 77.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18300 shares in the past one month.
Barak Valley Cements Ltd tumbled 6.61% to Rs 54.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6610 shares in the past one month.
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd fell 6.10% to Rs 1351.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3833 shares in the past one month.
XT Global Infotech Ltd dropped 5.94% to Rs 47.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

