Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2024 quarter

IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore
Net profit of IFL Enterprises declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.302.35 551 OPM %-0.461.28 -PBDT0.240.47 -49 PBT0.170.47 -64 NP0.030.34 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Sarswati Saree IPO allotment copy

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment: See status, GMP, likely listing price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon