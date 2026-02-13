Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 27.39 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 11.44% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27.3925.0229.3530.029.148.148.177.246.045.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News