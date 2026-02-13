Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.81% to Rs 127.78 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 28.74% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.81% to Rs 127.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.78104.904.306.142.832.831.081.030.620.87

