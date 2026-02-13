Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 68.08% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Adhata Global reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.08% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.682.13 -68 OPM %-41.1821.60 -PBDT-0.300.43 PL PBT-0.310.41 PL NP-0.230.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the December 2025 quarter

AVI Products India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

AVI Products India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the December 2025 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today