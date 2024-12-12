IIFL Finance receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

IIFL Finance announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed it's rating as CRISIL AA/Stable for Bank Loan Facilities & Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), CRISIL PPMLD AA/Stable for Long Term Principal Protected Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), CRISIL AA-/Stable for Perpetual Bonds and CRISIL A1+ for Commercial Papers of IIFL Finance (the Company).
Further, CRISIL assigned it's rating as CRISIL AA/Stable for Non- Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs. 1500 crore.
