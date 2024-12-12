Business Standard
NACL Industries raises Rs 50 cr via preferential issue of shares and warrants

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
The Board of NACL Industries at its meeting held on 12 December 2024 has approved the allotment of 68,96,550 warrants at an issue price of Rs 58 per warrant aggregating to Rs 39.99 crore on preferential basis to the promoter of the company.

The Board also approved the allotment of 17,24,137 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 58 per share aggregating to Rs 9.99 crore on a preferential basis to a non-promoter entity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

