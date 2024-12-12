Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg opens Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar House, Diu

Praveg opens Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar House, Diu

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Praveg announced the opening of Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar House, Diu, starting from 12 December 2024. This launch marks a significant milestone in Praveg's mission to redefine the luxury hospitality experience through sustainability and world-class service.

This alliance strengthens Praveg's position in the eco-luxury hospitality sector, leveraging Ginger's operational capabilities, modern service model, and the IHCL brand's global recognition. Together, they aim to attract a wider audience, from leisure seekers to business travelers, while enhancing operational efficiency, marketing outreach, and overall guest satisfaction.

Located on the southern coast of Gujarat, Diu is a serene coastal town known for its Portuguese colonial heritage and natural beauty. The town is home to historic landmarks such as Diu Fort, St. Paul's Church, and Naida Caves, as well as pristine beaches like Nagoa, Ghoghla, Chakratirth and Jalandhar Beach. The newly launched Praveg Beach Resort at Jalandhar Beach features 34 luxurious rooms, a conference hall, a seaside restaurant, a sea-facing swimming pool, and a range of other amenities, making it the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon