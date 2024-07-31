Business Standard
IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 716.51 crore
Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance rose 30.21% to Rs 119.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 716.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 581.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales716.51581.98 23 OPM %52.8254.58 -PBDT159.19122.58 30 PBT154.38118.54 30 NP119.2691.59 30
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

