Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 7383.00 croreNet profit of Indus Towers rose 42.88% to Rs 1925.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1347.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 7383.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7075.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7383.007075.90 4 OPM %61.0149.17 -PBDT4152.303184.40 30 PBT2591.801810.30 43 NP1925.901347.90 43
