Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 42.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 42.88% to Rs 1925.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1347.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 7383.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7075.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7383.007075.9061.0149.174152.303184.402591.801810.301925.901347.90