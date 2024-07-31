Sales rise 153.95% to Rs 1084.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 32.23% to Rs 476.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 360.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 153.95% to Rs 1084.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1084.15426.9193.4691.40476.30360.21476.30360.21476.30360.21