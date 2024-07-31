Sales rise 153.95% to Rs 1084.15 croreNet profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 32.23% to Rs 476.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 360.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 153.95% to Rs 1084.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1084.15426.91 154 OPM %93.4691.40 -PBDT476.30360.21 32 PBT476.30360.21 32 NP476.30360.21 32
