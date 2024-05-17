IIFL Securities consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.80% to Rs 686.43 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 104.80% to Rs 512.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.85% to Rs 2161.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of IIFL Securities rose 108.33% to Rs 179.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.80% to Rs 686.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 401.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.686.43401.902161.281352.0849.0837.7640.4634.39300.86135.63796.38407.71237.44119.11682.60340.87179.8786.34512.34250.16